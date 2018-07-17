Increasingly Disconnected From Reality, Trump Says Putin Meeting Was ‘Even Better’ Than NATO
Trump’s mind has now deteriorated to the point where he’s completely unable to relate to reality any more. Even the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, many Republicans and his own aides have publicly denounced Trump for his servile appearance with Vladimir Putin — but Trump thinks he did great.
While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018