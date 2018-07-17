The Bob Cesca Show: Democralypse
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Democralypse — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; Donald Trump commits open treason in Helsinki; Trump takes Putin’s side against the US government; The Republican response; Trump always makes things worse for Trump; He can’t be allowed to get away with this one; We don’t know what else Trump handed to Putin; Trump vs Everyone; Russian spy arrested by Mueller; The GRU stole DNC voter analytics and this could’ve swung the election; Collusion; Putin admits he ordered his people to help Trump win; and so much more.