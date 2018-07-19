Donald Trump Tries to Excuse His Disgraceful Behavior by Posting a Video Clip of Hillary — From Russian State TV

Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic! pic.twitter.com/kSX3ROI4QG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Still obsessing over Hillary Clinton, our so-called president tried to divert attention from his treasonous behavior in Helsinki by posting a video clip of Hillary talking about the desirability of good relations with Russia.

The video clip was recorded two years before Vladimir Putin became the leader of Russia. But that’s not the most grotesque part of this.

Look at the logo at upper right. This clip is actually from Russian state television, Channel One.

For reference, here’s another clip from Russian Channel One, with the same logo.

YouTube

(h/t: Teukka.)