The Bob Cesca Show: Massive Head Wound Harry
Humor • Views: 260
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Massive Head Wound Harry — NSFW; David ‘TRex’ Ferguson from the TRex Report podcast is here; Trump knew in January 2017 that Putin ordered the attack; Tucker Carlson freaked out by ‘intelligence community’; The dumbest tweet of the week; Poor Vladimir Putin; Republicans eliminate funding for election security; Voter ID; Republicans block motion to subpoena Trump’s interpreter from Helsinki; Trumpers defend their leader’s horrendous treason; and so much more.