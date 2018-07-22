And Now, Your Sunday Night All-Caps Totally Batshit Nuclear War Threat From the President of the United States
Yes, this is a real tweet by the president of the United States. I double-checked to make sure it wasn’t a parody account. It isn’t.
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018