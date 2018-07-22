 

And Now, Your Sunday Night All-Caps Totally Batshit Nuclear War Threat From the President of the United States

39
Politics • Views: 646
4

Yes, this is a real tweet by the president of the United States. I double-checked to make sure it wasn’t a parody account. It isn’t.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Internet - Roll (Burbank Funk) (Official Video) The Internet's "Roll (Burbank Funk)" taken from the new album HIVE MIND - out now Get it everywhere: smarturl.it GIFs from the video: giphy.com Director: Joe WeilProducer: Sam CanterCo-Producer: Christian SuttonProd. Company: @psychofilmsDirector of Photography: Philips ShumEditor: Tyler Sobel-MasonLight ...
Thanos
2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 41 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jack White - ‘Corporation’ (Lyric Video)Lyric video for “Corporation” from Jack White's new album BOARDING HOUSE REACH available now: smarturl.it facebook.cominstagram.comjackwhiteiii.com (C) 2018 Third Man Records under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and XL Recordings Ltd.
Thanos
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 104 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Glass - Official Trailer [HD] GlassIn Theaters January 18, 2019glassmovie.com M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David ...
Thanos
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 101 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Official Trailer 1 facebook.comtwitter.cominstagram.comgodzillamovie.com Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in ...
Thanos
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 115 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
DIY Guns: A Landmark Ruling Opens the Door for Homemade Firearms Massive catch 22 here. First Amendment right vs public safety in the mass/school shooting era and increasing gun and ammunition controls. Two months ago, the Department of Justice quietly offered Wilson a settlement to end a lawsuit he and ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 149 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
James Bay - Pink Lemonade Pink Lemonade (Official Video)Song Available on the new album Electric Light (Pre-Order Today)jamesbay.lnk.to Connect With James Bay:jamesbay.com facebook.com instagram.com SoundCloud @JamesBayMusic Directed by Phil AndelmanProduced by Thalia MurrayEdited by Barney MillerFor Happy Street Entertainment “Pink Lemonade” Lyrics:Don’t fall into ...
Thanos
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 380 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Death Cab for Cutie - ‘I Dreamt We Spoke Again’ (Lyric Video) Official lyric video for Death Cab for Cutie "I Dreamt We Spoke Again". ‘Thank You for Today’ the new album from Death Cab for Cutie is out August 17th, 2018. lnk.to Live Dates: deathcabforcutie.comExclusive merchandise: smarturl.itSubscribe for more content: ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 114 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Decemberists - Once in My Life Statement from Colin Meloy: We were searching for a video idea for “Once In My Life” that would somehow capture the spirit of the song. In my mind, the song is a meditation, a plea to the cosmos that ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lenny Kravitz - Low (Official Video)New Album RAISE VIBRATION Released September 7, 2018. Preorder Now: lennykravitz.lnk.to Directed by Jean Baptiste Mondino Follow Lenny:instagram.comfacebook.com@LennyKravitz vevo.ly
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 147 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s Iron Fist - Season 2 This isn't a fight. It’s just a warm-up. Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist debuts exclusively on Netflix September 7, 2018. Watch Marvel's Iorn First on Netflix: netflix.com SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly About Netflix:Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs