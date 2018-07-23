Now Trump Is Planning to Destroy California’s Anti-Pollution Policies

A recent study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that air pollution in Los Angeles has declined dramatically over the past few decades, thanks to California’s emission control policies.

So of course, the Trump gang is now planning to destroy those policies and bring back the bad old days, one of which you see pictured above. Yes, it really was that bad.

The Trump administration will seek to revoke California’s authority to regulate automobile greenhouse gas emissions — including its mandate for electric car sales — in a proposed revision of Obama-era standards, according to three people familiar with the plan. The proposal, expected to be released this week, amounts to a frontal assault on one of former President Barack Obama’s signature regulatory programs to curb greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. It also sets up a high-stakes battle over California’s unique ability to combat air pollution and, if finalized, is sure to set off a protracted courtroom battle.

These monsters are taking a wrecking ball to everything decent about America. And it isn’t just Trump. We’re seeing what happens when the Republican Party achieves total control of the federal government to enact a fantasyland series of agendas driven by a twisted ideology instead of evidence.