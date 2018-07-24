The Bob Cesca Show: The Typhon Expanse
The Typhon Expanse — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Carter Page FISA application; Trump stupidly conflates Page with his entire campaign; FISA document disproves Nunes report; Jim Jordan and Sarah Sanders lied about the FISA doc; The Steele Dossier hasn’t been discredited; Trump screams at Iran’s president on Twitter; Trump’s obvious attempt to flip the script on Russia collusion; Trump embraces socialism to cover his fuckups; Sacha Baron Cohen destroys another Republican; Billy Joel is out of fucks; and so much more.