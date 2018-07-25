Colbert Reacts to Trump’s Latest Gaslighting Tweet: Russia Will Be Pushing for the Democrats!

YouTube

I post a lot of these Stephen Colbert clips because he’s pretty much in sync with my political mood lately — disgusted and appalled are now constant companions, and dark humor is the only way to react without going into full-on rage. And I honestly believe at this point that Colbert’s take on the news is more valuable and truthful than the majority of US media.

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018