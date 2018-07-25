 

Colbert Reacts to Trump’s Latest Gaslighting Tweet: Russia Will Be Pushing for the Democrats!

274
Humor • Views: 3,203
2

YouTube

I post a lot of these Stephen Colbert clips because he’s pretty much in sync with my political mood lately — disgusted and appalled are now constant companions, and dark humor is the only way to react without going into full-on rage. And I honestly believe at this point that Colbert’s take on the news is more valuable and truthful than the majority of US media.

Donald Trump admitted that there’s a real threat the Russians will interfere in the midterm elections. And that he’s the victim.

Little Green Footballs