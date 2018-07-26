The Bob Cesca Show, Featuring Yours Truly: Invisible Airplanes
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Invisible Airplanes — NSFW; The great Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs is here; Hack fraud holocaust denier Chuck C Johnson meeting with House Republicans; Trump is the Disruption Candidate; The Chuck C Johnson School of Hack Fraud Journalism; Freedom Caucus introduces articles of impeachment against Rod Rosenstein; Sean Spicer heckled at book event; Trump says we shouldn’t believe what we see or read; Trump still thinks we’re building invisible airplanes; Facebook is collapsing; Brave Sir Donald ran away; The Cohen-Trump tape; and so much more.