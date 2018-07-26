 

Gorgeous Haunted Music: Ólafur Arnalds: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

128
Music • Views: 1,326
3

YouTube

July 19, 2018 | Bob Boilen — It’s as if the pianos were haunted. Somewhere about midway through this Tiny Desk, as Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds performed on his electronic keyboard, two upright pianos were playing lilting melodies behind him, absent any performer at the keys. And yet these “ghosts,” along with Ólafur’s band of strings and percussion, put together some of the most beautiful music I’ve heard at the Tiny Desk, made all the more mysterious through its presentation.

About ten minutes into the performance Ólafur looked behind him at the two pianos, looked to the NPR crowd and said, “well I guess you’re all wondering ‘what and why,’ to which there’s no easy answer.” He hit the keys on his electronic keyboard and the two pianos behind responded with cascading, raindrop-like notes. “What I can say,” he continued, “is that I’ve spent two years and all of my money on this — to make my pianos go bleep-bloop.” What Ólafur was referring to is software that he and his coder friend, Halldór Eldjárn developed. A computer, loaded with this musical software (which Ólafur calls the Stratus system), “listens” to Ólafur’s keyboard performance and responds by creating patterns that are musically in tune with the chord or notes Ólafur performed.

So why do this? Basically, it’s a way to break out of the box musicians often fall back on as performers — the familiar responses that years of playing can reinforce. With that is the hope that the computer will create a response that is unfamiliar and, in some cases through speed of performance and the sheer number of notes played, impossible for a human to have made. So, it breathes new life into the music for the listener and the performer.

It was a gently stunning and memorable Tiny Desk. More of these creations can be heard on Ólafur Arnalds’ brilliant, fourth solo album re: member. The full album is out August 24 on Mercury KX.

Set List

“Árbakkinn”
“Unfold”
“Saman”
“Doria”

Musicians
Ólafur Arnalds (keys), Viktor Arnason (violin), Unnur Jónsdóttir (cello), Katie Hyun (violin), Karl James Pestka (viola), Manu Delago (percussion)

Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Dominik Piorr; Audio Mix: Ólafur Arnalds; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Bronson Arcuri, Khun Minn Ohn; Production Assistants: Catherine Zhang, Téa Mottolese; Photo: Eric Lee/NPR.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Columbus Police Department Goes Rogue When Stormy Hits TownI was looking around the 'net for info on the Columbus Police Department's handling of the Stormy Daniels show at a club here in Columbus. There are some rather interesting turns to the story. In following some links I found ...
ObserverArt
19 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Far Right’s Pedophilia SmearThe usual gang is going after "Liberal Hollywood Elites" who speak up against POTUS. If you ever need to take something out of context, these are your guys. People on the right are hungry for a win on the family-values ...
I Would Prefer Not To
21 hours, 5 minutes ago
Views: 155 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Internet - Roll (Burbank Funk) (Official Video) The Internet's "Roll (Burbank Funk)" taken from the new album HIVE MIND - out now Get it everywhere: smarturl.it GIFs from the video: giphy.com Director: Joe WeilProducer: Sam CanterCo-Producer: Christian SuttonProd. Company: @psychofilmsDirector of Photography: Philips ShumEditor: Tyler Sobel-MasonLight ...
Thanos
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jack White - ‘Corporation’ (Lyric Video)Lyric video for “Corporation” from Jack White's new album BOARDING HOUSE REACH available now: smarturl.it facebook.cominstagram.comjackwhiteiii.com (C) 2018 Third Man Records under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and XL Recordings Ltd.
Thanos
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Glass - Official Trailer [HD] GlassIn Theaters January 18, 2019glassmovie.com M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David ...
Thanos
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 212 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Official Trailer 1 facebook.comtwitter.cominstagram.comgodzillamovie.com Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in ...
Thanos
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
DIY Guns: A Landmark Ruling Opens the Door for Homemade Firearms Massive catch 22 here. First Amendment right vs public safety in the mass/school shooting era and increasing gun and ammunition controls. Two months ago, the Department of Justice quietly offered Wilson a settlement to end a lawsuit he and ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 228 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
James Bay - Pink Lemonade Pink Lemonade (Official Video)Song Available on the new album Electric Light (Pre-Order Today)jamesbay.lnk.to Connect With James Bay:jamesbay.com facebook.com instagram.com SoundCloud @JamesBayMusic Directed by Phil AndelmanProduced by Thalia MurrayEdited by Barney MillerFor Happy Street Entertainment “Pink Lemonade” Lyrics:Don’t fall into ...
Thanos
6 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 601 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Death Cab for Cutie - ‘I Dreamt We Spoke Again’ (Lyric Video) Official lyric video for Death Cab for Cutie "I Dreamt We Spoke Again". ‘Thank You for Today’ the new album from Death Cab for Cutie is out August 17th, 2018. lnk.to Live Dates: deathcabforcutie.comExclusive merchandise: smarturl.itSubscribe for more content: ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Decemberists - Once in My Life Statement from Colin Meloy: We were searching for a video idea for “Once In My Life” that would somehow capture the spirit of the song. In my mind, the song is a meditation, a plea to the cosmos that ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 176 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs