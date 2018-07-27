 

A Fantastic New Song and Video by Louis Cole: Things

A total change of pace from Knower and Louis Cole’s previous funk/fusion work, this incredible new song brings to mind the Beach Boys, by way of Todd Rundgren.

Taken from the album ‘Time’, released 10 August 2018 on Brainfeeder: louiscole.lnk.to

CREDITS

Written and performed by Louis Cole
Video directed and edited by Louis Cole
Filmed by Daniel Sunshine
Car driver Andrea Silva

String parts played by the Rochester Stringz, conducted by Edo Frenkel.

Rochester Stringz: Tyrone Allen II, Raina Arnett, Ben Baker, Aoífe Balaji, Lydia Becker, Paul Bergeron, Devin Camp, Tahlia Cott, Ethan Durell, Christina Eastman, Willa Finck, Halam Kim, Sean Knapp, Emiliano Lasansky, Andrew Laven, Sunwoo Lee, Anna Leunis, Carter Mink, Sabrina Parry, Ike Polinsky, Grant Rieke, Josh Wareham, Holly Workman

LYRICS

Never guess and never know
Losing everything you own
But just before you hit the red
Your best ideas hit your head

The ones you love will call you back
The regulars will treat you bad
A bolt of lightning from the blue
Now it’s really clear to you

Things may not work out how you thought
Things may not work out how you thought
Maybe it is good, maybe it is bad
Either way the only truth we have, is,
Things may not work out how you thought

Use a coin to scratch away
Your desperation on display
A different era starts to show
So different friends will come and go

The one you love will hurt you bad
But a stranger has your back
It’s sunny when it starts to snow
And that is when you really know

Things may not work out how you thought
Things may not work out how you thought
Maybe it is good, maybe it is bad
Either way the only truth we have, is,
Things may not work out how you thought

Things may not work out how you thought

FOLLOW
Spotify: found.ee
Apple Music: found.ee
Instagram: found.ee
Facebook: found.ee
Twitter: found.ee
Youtube: found.ee
Soundcloud: found.ee

