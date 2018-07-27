A Fantastic New Song and Video by Louis Cole: Things

YouTube

A total change of pace from Knower and Louis Cole’s previous funk/fusion work, this incredible new song brings to mind the Beach Boys, by way of Todd Rundgren.

Taken from the album ‘Time’, released 10 August 2018 on Brainfeeder: louiscole.lnk.to

CREDITS

Written and performed by Louis Cole

Video directed and edited by Louis Cole

Filmed by Daniel Sunshine

Car driver Andrea Silva

String parts played by the Rochester Stringz, conducted by Edo Frenkel.

Rochester Stringz: Tyrone Allen II, Raina Arnett, Ben Baker, Aoífe Balaji, Lydia Becker, Paul Bergeron, Devin Camp, Tahlia Cott, Ethan Durell, Christina Eastman, Willa Finck, Halam Kim, Sean Knapp, Emiliano Lasansky, Andrew Laven, Sunwoo Lee, Anna Leunis, Carter Mink, Sabrina Parry, Ike Polinsky, Grant Rieke, Josh Wareham, Holly Workman

LYRICS

Never guess and never know

Losing everything you own

But just before you hit the red

Your best ideas hit your head

The ones you love will call you back

The regulars will treat you bad

A bolt of lightning from the blue

Now it’s really clear to you

Things may not work out how you thought

Things may not work out how you thought

Maybe it is good, maybe it is bad

Either way the only truth we have, is,

Things may not work out how you thought

Use a coin to scratch away

Your desperation on display

A different era starts to show

So different friends will come and go

The one you love will hurt you bad

But a stranger has your back

It’s sunny when it starts to snow

And that is when you really know

Things may not work out how you thought

Things may not work out how you thought

Maybe it is good, maybe it is bad

Either way the only truth we have, is,

Things may not work out how you thought

Things may not work out how you thought

