 

How Twitter Collaborates With Neo-Nazis

The old problem.
240
Politics • Views: 5,466
6

I was suspended on Twitter a few days ago for calling a neo-Nazi Holocaust denier a nutjob.

Here’s how it happened.

The guy was harassing people around and spreading Holocaust denial. As a very typical example, here are his tweets harassing a Jewish woman and people confronting him (all reported, of course):

Here are his tweets against blacks:

His attitude towards the Holocaust in 1 tweet:
Indeed, if you look at his timeline, he is obsessed with Jews, blacks and the “holohoax”.

I confronted the said neo-Nazi and of course debunked all his lies about the Holocaust with facts, which was easy to do given his absolute ignorance. In fact, he was even forced to publicly express doubt that Mao and Stalin were responsible for millions of victims (otherwise he could not maintain his dismissal of the Holocaust under pretense of demanding “forensic evidence” of millions of bodies, which he would not have been able to present for those two dictators too), so he very fairly got called a nutjob. Someone who seriously doubts that Mao, Stalin and Hitler are responsible for millions of deaths gotta be a nutjob, right?

After he was shadowbanned for spamming, he changed his profile pic to that of a black man to present my tweets calling him out as racist attacks, in the hope of finding some dumb Twitter moderator who would react to this primitive ruse. Ironically, his trick did not work, but I still got suspended. Here’s the email I got from Twitter:

As you see, I was suspended for merely reacting to a Holocaust-denying neo-Nazi’s vile spam by calling him a nutjob.

That’s it. I called a neo-Nazi who was engaging in a targeted harassment of people all around Twitter (including myself) a nutjob several times and got suspended.

And there has been zero reaction from Twitter to the said neo-Nazi’s actual, real antisemitic/racist harassment of the Twitter users. As of the time of this writing he still hasn’t been suspended.

End result:

  • a neo-Nazi who spews rivers of racist abuse and Holocaust denial is free to continue to spread his filth and lies on Twitter;
  • the person who merely confronted his abuse got suspended without any good reason.

It is hard to escape the conclusion that Twitter collaborates with the Holocaust-denying neo-Nazis.

——
X-posted at Holocaust Controversies.

