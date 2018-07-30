Some More News: If You Don’t Want to Be Called a Fascist, Stop Supporting Donald Trump, a Fascist

YouTube

Highly recommended: Cody Johnston’s deep dive into the meaning of fascism. Watch the whole four-part series by clicking the link below.

In today’s episode, we conclude our four part series on the rise of President Donald Trump and his brand of fascism, Trumpism. Also, if you don’t like being called a fascist, stop supporting Donald Trump, a fascist who does fascist things all of the time. Stop.

Check out LIFE IN THE FASH LANE, our four part series on the rise of fascism in America.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - goo.gl