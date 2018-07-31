The Bob Cesca Show: Bigfoot Porn
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Bigfoot Porn — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Collusion isn’t a crime unless Hillary did it; Rudy revealed additional Russia meeting; Trump vs The Kochs; Trump’s secret formula isn’t a secret; Trump and 3D guns; Trump says he’ll meet with Rouhani; North Korea is developing new ICBMs; Trump is bailing out rich people again; Bigfoot porn and a Virginia House race; and so much more.