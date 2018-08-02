 

The Bob Cesca Show: The Pig Woman and the Yak Man

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Pig Woman And The Yak Man — NSFW; The great Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org is here; The actual U.S. law regarding collusion; Chris Coons is pulse pounding; Red Hat Suckers; Republicans block election security funding; Trump stupidly praised Kim Jong Un again; Trump is a national security threat; The QAnon conspiracy theorists; Sarah Sanders and the Steele Dossier; Ron DeSantis is a Russia linked Trump clone; and so much more.

Rod Dreher Has Officially Gone White Nationalist Yesterday, Dreher gave a long and lascivious tongue bath to the latest neo fascist swill from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. I have formulated five tenets for the project of building up Central Europe. The first is that every ...
Scottish Dragon
2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Rubin: Trump’s Tampa Circus Proves You Can’t Reason With His Base By Jennifer Rubin | The Washington Post For once, the most memorable thing about one of the president’s rallies was not his bald-faced lies nor his attacks on reality. Rather, President Donald Trump’s Tampa rally will be remembered for ...
Cheechako
20 hours, 15 minutes ago
Activist Publishes 11,000 Private DMs Between Wikileaks and Its Supporters The DMs concern a particular group chat between the official Wikileaks account and several supporters. In the chat—dubbed “Wikileaks +10” due to number of participants—Wikileaks would coordinate smear campaigns against the group’s rivals, including journalists, according to the DMs. ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Capital Cities - Levitate (Visualizer)Music video by Capital Cities performing Levitate. © 2018 Lazy Hooks, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Young the Giant: Simplify [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Young The Giant's official video for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
The Internet - Roll (Burbank Funk) (Official Video) The Internet's "Roll (Burbank Funk)" taken from the new album HIVE MIND - out now Get it everywhere: smarturl.it GIFs from the video: giphy.com Director: Joe WeilProducer: Sam CanterCo-Producer: Christian SuttonProd. Company: @psychofilmsDirector of Photography: Philips ShumEditor: Tyler Sobel-MasonLight ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Jack White - ‘Corporation’ (Lyric Video)Lyric video for “Corporation” from Jack White's new album BOARDING HOUSE REACH available now: smarturl.it facebook.cominstagram.comjackwhiteiii.com (C) 2018 Third Man Records under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and XL Recordings Ltd.
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Glass - Official Trailer [HD] GlassIn Theaters January 18, 2019glassmovie.com M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Official Trailer 1 facebook.comtwitter.cominstagram.comgodzillamovie.com Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
DIY Guns: A Landmark Ruling Opens the Door for Homemade Firearms Massive catch 22 here. First Amendment right vs public safety in the mass/school shooting era and increasing gun and ammunition controls. Two months ago, the Department of Justice quietly offered Wilson a settlement to end a lawsuit he and ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 6 days ago
