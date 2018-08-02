The Bob Cesca Show: The Pig Woman and the Yak Man
Humor • Views: 955
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Pig Woman And The Yak Man — NSFW; The great Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org is here; The actual U.S. law regarding collusion; Chris Coons is pulse pounding; Red Hat Suckers; Republicans block election security funding; Trump stupidly praised Kim Jong Un again; Trump is a national security threat; The QAnon conspiracy theorists; Sarah Sanders and the Steele Dossier; Ron DeSantis is a Russia linked Trump clone; and so much more.