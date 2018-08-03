Hot New Jam From Joe Bonamassa: “King Bee Shakedown”
Check out the hot new video of the swingin’ single “King Bee Shakedown” from blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa’s upcoming studio album Redemption. Featuring Anton Fig(drums), Reese Wynans(keys), Michael Rhodes(bass), Kenny Greenberg (guitar), Doug Lancio (guitar), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), Paulie Cerra (sax), Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Jade MacRae (backup vocals). The audio was produced by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley. The videos were shot and edited by Philippe Klose. This recording took place at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.
