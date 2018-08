YouTube

“Salt + Charcoal” is from the “Sunhead” EP – out July 27.

pre-order : shop.plini.co

digital : plini.bandcamp.com

Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play + more, coming soon.

plini.co

facebook.com

instagram.com

filmed + edited by Randy Edwards during parts of the “Sonder” North American tour with Tesseract.

randyedwardsphotos.com

facebook.com

instagram.com

© 2018.