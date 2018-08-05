 

The Collusion Debate Is Over - Trump Just Admitted It on Twitter

After lying about the Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives repeatedly for nearly two years, and after dictating the false statement his son made to Congress about it, our so-called president (who’s currently enjoying his weekly golf course vacation time) got on Twitter this morning and ended the debate over whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

He says they did.

Under the bus with you, Junior!

After so many lies by Trump and everyone associated with him, this much of the truth is now out. But how will the story change when it comes out that Trump himself knew about and approved the meeting in advance?

Because you know it’s going to. Just a matter of time now.

The Day Donald Trump Told Us There Was Attempted Collusion with Russia | The New Yorker

