The Collusion Debate Is Over - Trump Just Admitted It on Twitter

After lying about the Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives repeatedly for nearly two years, and after dictating the false statement his son made to Congress about it, our so-called president (who’s currently enjoying his weekly golf course vacation time) got on Twitter this morning and ended the debate over whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

He says they did.

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Under the bus with you, Junior!

After so many lies by Trump and everyone associated with him, this much of the truth is now out. But how will the story change when it comes out that Trump himself knew about and approved the meeting in advance?

Because you know it’s going to. Just a matter of time now.

