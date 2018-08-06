Sane World Breathes Sigh of Relief as Alex Jones Is Deplatformed by YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify

That sound you hear is millions of delusional Alex Jones fans screaming in unison (they do everything in unison) as Apple, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify all take the actions they should have taken long ago, before Alex Jones and his fellow con men spread so much evil poisonous garbage and warped so many minds: Apple Kicked Alex Jones Off Its Platform Then YouTube And Facebook Rushed To Do The Same.

But why do I have a sinking feeling that he’ll be back? The entire conservative world will be screaming along with Jones’s fans, and that includes many right wing politicians. They’ll be pressuring these companies to restore Infowars with everything they have, because they know Jones and his rotten snake oil business are actually helping them.

And where’s Twitter on this? Missing in action, as usual.

Alex Jones is reacting with his usual even-handed temperament.