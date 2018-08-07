The Bob Cesca Show: Nuts and Trouble
Humor • Views: 2,485
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Nuts And Trouble — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Liberty Amendments and the Koch GOP takeover of the Constitution; Alpha Democrats; Trump ordered the code red and hurled Junior under a bus; Election Day in the Ohio 12th; Alex Jones booted off Facebook, YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher; QAnon might be a liberal prank; Mueller sets a low bar for Trump questions; Facebook wants your banking information; and so much more.