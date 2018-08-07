Tuesday Night Party Jam: Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, “Pendulum Swings”

YouTube

This is an off the cuff video shot in Taipei for the single “Pendulum Swings”, a subversive party jam with a positive message set to the stream of consciousness flow of one of the greatest musical minds of the punk-poet generation, Angelo Moore. Pendulum Swings drops a hot new-wave funk-soaked track with rhythm section Claude Coleman (Ween) and Hashish (Thievery Corporation Live Band) and Angelo shreds throughout on horns and vocals, speaking his mind, his truth to power, and offering up his solutions. Also in the video are fellow band members Bridney Reese, Kris Jensen, and Diamond Jim. Required Listening.

Pendulum Swings

Video shot by Steven Vigar & Jason Peters @ Up Against The Wall in Taipei, Taiwan

Edited by Jeremy Solterbeck / Canopus

Produced by Rondo Brothers & Kris Jensen

Drum programming and engineering : Brandon Arnovick

Live drums: Claude Coleman

Synthesizers, drum programming, wurlitzer, organ: Jim Greer

Vocals, theremin, bass/tenor/alto/soprano saxophone: Angelo Moore

Guitars : Kris Jensen, Rick McKay

Additional Vocals : Bridney Reese, Michele Harper, Cheyenne Moore

Bass Guitar: Ashish Vyas

Live drums engineered by Calvin Turnbull & Jim Greer

Recorded at Opus Studios, Berkeley, CA, Bowl Noodle Hot, San Francisco, CA,

and the Angelo Moore Studio Complex, Los Angeles, CA

Written By Arnovick/Greer/Jensen/Moore

Lyrics by Angelo Moore

Published by Wonderbuck/ASCAP, Moore/Mapp ASCAP, Anonymous Lipstick BMI, Kris Wood Jensen BMI