Tuesday Night Party Jam: Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, “Pendulum Swings”
This is an off the cuff video shot in Taipei for the single “Pendulum Swings”, a subversive party jam with a positive message set to the stream of consciousness flow of one of the greatest musical minds of the punk-poet generation, Angelo Moore. Pendulum Swings drops a hot new-wave funk-soaked track with rhythm section Claude Coleman (Ween) and Hashish (Thievery Corporation Live Band) and Angelo shreds throughout on horns and vocals, speaking his mind, his truth to power, and offering up his solutions. Also in the video are fellow band members Bridney Reese, Kris Jensen, and Diamond Jim. Required Listening.
Pendulum Swings
