 

Tuesday Night Party Jam: Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step, “Pendulum Swings”

This is an off the cuff video shot in Taipei for the single “Pendulum Swings”, a subversive party jam with a positive message set to the stream of consciousness flow of one of the greatest musical minds of the punk-poet generation, Angelo Moore. Pendulum Swings drops a hot new-wave funk-soaked track with rhythm section Claude Coleman (Ween) and Hashish (Thievery Corporation Live Band) and Angelo shreds throughout on horns and vocals, speaking his mind, his truth to power, and offering up his solutions. Also in the video are fellow band members Bridney Reese, Kris Jensen, and Diamond Jim. Required Listening.

Pendulum Swings

Video shot by Steven Vigar & Jason Peters @ Up Against The Wall in Taipei, Taiwan
Edited by Jeremy Solterbeck / Canopus

Produced by Rondo Brothers & Kris Jensen
Drum programming and engineering : Brandon Arnovick
Live drums: Claude Coleman
Synthesizers, drum programming, wurlitzer, organ: Jim Greer
Vocals, theremin, bass/tenor/alto/soprano saxophone: Angelo Moore
Guitars : Kris Jensen, Rick McKay
Additional Vocals : Bridney Reese, Michele Harper, Cheyenne Moore
Bass Guitar: Ashish Vyas

Live drums engineered by Calvin Turnbull & Jim Greer
Recorded at Opus Studios, Berkeley, CA, Bowl Noodle Hot, San Francisco, CA,
and the Angelo Moore Studio Complex, Los Angeles, CA

Written By Arnovick/Greer/Jensen/Moore
Lyrics by Angelo Moore
Published by Wonderbuck/ASCAP, Moore/Mapp ASCAP, Anonymous Lipstick BMI, Kris Wood Jensen BMI

