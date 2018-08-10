Friday Night Lazyass Jam: Louis Cole, “Phone”

YouTube

(Note: LGF is not responsible for any groove damage caused by attempting to figure out this song’s time signature.)

Taken from the album ‘Time’, out now on Brainfeeder: louiscole.lnk.to

CREDITS

Written and performed by Louis Cole

Video directed and edited by Louis Cole

LYRICS

You always pick up your phone, asleep, with friends, alone

The weirdest times I call you, you’re there, glowing, in my dark room

I don’t always understand the things I do

Maybe it’s best if I never figure out the truth

Learned the names of all your stuffed animals

In too deep now everywhere I feel the bedroom walls

Never be desperate they always said

But getting something while you’re desperate feels the best

You always pick up your phone, asleep, with friends, alone

The weirdest times I call you, you’re there, glowing, in my dark room

