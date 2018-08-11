Joe Bonamassa’s New Track Rocks Hard: “Molly O”
Check out the sensational hard-riffing track “Molly O” from blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa’s upcoming studio album Redemption. Featuring Anton Fig(drums), Reese Wynans(keys), Michael Rhodes(bass), Kenny Greenberg (guitar), and Doug Lancio (guitar). The audio was produced by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley. The videos were shot and edited by Philippe Klose. This recording took place at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.
