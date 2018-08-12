 

And Now, Some Amazing Upside-Down Guitar Mangling by Eric Gales

9
Music • Views: 750
1

YouTube

TRACK LISTING:
00:00 Interview #1
00:52 Block The Sun
08:07 Interview #2
09:38 Too Late To Cry
14:53 Interview #3
15:45 Make It There

In this episode of Dunlop Sessions, Eric Gales throws down killer licks with his band and discusses his diverse range of influences, his first ever performance, and the importance of music as a way to express himself and connect with other people.

Guitar/Vocals: Eric Gales
Additional Vocals: LaDonna Gales
Drums: Aaron Haggerty
Bass: Steve Evans

VIDEO CREDITS:
Executive Producer: Jimi Dunlop
Co-Producer: Chrys Johnson
Director: Joey Tosi
Art Direction: Graham Shaw
Editor: Max Baloian
Director of Photography: Donavan Sell
Recording Engineer: Adam Munoz, Fantasy Studios. Berkely CA
Mastering Engineer: Myles Boisen, Guerrilla Studios, Oakland CA

SPECIAL THANKS:
Eric Gales & Family
Fantasy Studios, Berkeley CA, fantasystudios.com
Two Rock Amplification, two-rock.com
SIR Rentals, San Francisco, sir-usa.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Founder of ‘Bikers for Trump’ Sells Haiti-Made Shirts to Avoid Higher Labor Costs - the Drive "Bikers for Trump" founder Chris Cox said he sells Haitian pro-Trump shirts and products because those made in the United States are too expensive. "I looked far and wide to try to get a shirt made in America," Cox ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Views: 70 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bands and Artists I LoveSuperorganism. Your text to link...
The Artist Formerly Known as Irenicum
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dave Grohl - Play (Official Video) PLAY more at play.roswellfilms.com Pre-order limited edition vinyl bundles and stream the song: smarturl.it “PLAY” by Dave Grohl celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing and mastering a musical instrument. Part one opens with narrated ...
Thanos
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 105 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Seshen - Distant Heart (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The Seshen performing "Distant Heart" live at The Little London Plane during Upstream Music Fest. Recorded June 1, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Justin WilmoreDirector: Scott HolpainenEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgtheseshen.comupstreammusicfest.com ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 473 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Retrograde PresidentProfit at any cost. American dream. President Trump. Blind destruction. BBC News: The Trump administration has overturned bans on the use of pesticides linked to declining bee populations and the cultivation of genetically modified crops in US national wildlife refuges. ...
Dom
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 439 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
David Crosby and Jason Isbell ‘Ohio’----Newport
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 613 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Activist Publishes 11,000 Private DMs Between Wikileaks and Its Supporters The DMs concern a particular group chat between the official Wikileaks account and several supporters. In the chat—dubbed “Wikileaks +10” due to number of participants—Wikileaks would coordinate smear campaigns against the group’s rivals, including journalists, according to the DMs. ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Capital Cities - Levitate (Visualizer)Music video by Capital Cities performing Levitate. © 2018 Lazy Hooks, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Simplify [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Young The Giant's official video for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 404 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs