And Now, Some Amazing Upside-Down Guitar Mangling by Eric Gales
TRACK LISTING:
00:00 Interview #1
00:52 Block The Sun
08:07 Interview #2
09:38 Too Late To Cry
14:53 Interview #3
15:45 Make It There
In this episode of Dunlop Sessions, Eric Gales throws down killer licks with his band and discusses his diverse range of influences, his first ever performance, and the importance of music as a way to express himself and connect with other people.
Guitar/Vocals: Eric Gales
Additional Vocals: LaDonna Gales
Drums: Aaron Haggerty
Bass: Steve Evans
VIDEO CREDITS:
Executive Producer: Jimi Dunlop
Co-Producer: Chrys Johnson
Director: Joey Tosi
Art Direction: Graham Shaw
Editor: Max Baloian
Director of Photography: Donavan Sell
Recording Engineer: Adam Munoz, Fantasy Studios. Berkely CA
Mastering Engineer: Myles Boisen, Guerrilla Studios, Oakland CA
SPECIAL THANKS:
Eric Gales & Family
Fantasy Studios, Berkeley CA, fantasystudios.com
Two Rock Amplification, two-rock.com
SIR Rentals, San Francisco, sir-usa.com