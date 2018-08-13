Omarosa’s Newly Released Secret Recording Shows Donald Trump Is Clueless About His Own White House (Or He Lied)

YouTube

Well, we already knew he was the most uncaring and uninformed president we’ve ever had, but in the recording released today by Omarosa Manigault Trump tells her he didn’t even know John Kelly had fired her.

She was Trump’s Director of Communications.

So we have two possibilities here:

Trump has no idea what's going on in his own White House. He lied to Omarosa.

Now that I think about it, option 2 is probably more likely.

And it gets better.

Omarosa secretly recorded Jared and Ivanka, too, she is telling friends and associates. W @anniekarni - https://t.co/6x48WLqqFA — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) August 13, 2018