Video: An Illuminating Deep Dive Into the Past, Present, and Future of Qanon, a Conspiracy That Is Very Dumb

YouTube

In today’s episode, we do a deep dive on the latest crazy conspiracy phenom, Qanon, also known as “The Storm,” also known as “Pizzagate 2,” also know as “that batshit, nonsense thing you may have heard about from one of your high school friends on Facebook.” Yes, the conspiracy theory that proposes that God-King, Donald Trump, was elected president to stop a villainous cabal made up of Hillary Clinton, The Deep State, The Democrats, and anyone who makes fun of Trump, whose purpose is global domination and child smuggling. Also? UGH.

Correction: The Seattle plane thief was not Q fan. Sorry for any confusion.

Written by Tom Reimann. Produced by Katy Stoll.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - goo.gl