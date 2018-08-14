Omarosa Releases Recording Showing Katrina Pierson to Be a Shameless Liar, Trump Calls Her a “Dog”

This is US politics in 2018

Another classic moment from the Trump gang today. In Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s new book, she recounts a conference call in October 2016 in which top Trump campaign officials, including Katrina Pierson, discussed how to spin an alleged recording of Trump using the N word repeatedly on the set of The Apprentice .

Pierson went on Ed Henry’s Fox News show last night, acting indignant and completely denying Omarosa’s story, saying, “No Ed, that did not happen. It sounds like she’s writing the script for a movie. You know, I’ve already been out there talking about this. That is absolutely not true.”

So then a few hours later, Omarosa released the tape of that conference call, confirming her story and showing Pierson to be a liar. Which is absolutely par for the course with the Trump gang.

You can hear the recording in the video clip below:

I wouldn’t trust Omarosa any more than I’d trust any other snake in Trump’s snake pit, but these recordings are very damaging to President Racist Grandpa because they’re the real thing, regardless of what you think of her. And she says she has tons more recordings.

Trump knows this too, and he’s freaking out; today on Twitter he responded by calling Omarosa a “dog.”