The Bob Cesca Show: Dog
Humor • Views: 3,452
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dog — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Omarosa Tapes; We called it; Trump forced staffers to sign NDAs; Omarosa says there’s tape with Trump saying the N word; Omarosa book will claim Trump called Don Junior a ‘fuck up’; Trump calls Omarosa a dog; Roger Stone’s swastika; Sacha Baron Cohen nails another Trumper; Trump vs Primary Challengers; Kasich is more popular that Trump in Ohio; and so much more.