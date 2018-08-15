Trump Revokes Former CIA Director John Brennan’s Security Clearance in a Move Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook
And now, today’s step toward a Donald Trump dictatorship.
BREAKING: President Trump is revoking former CIA Director and high-profile Trump critic John Brennan’s security clearance, White House says. https://t.co/fejhUQyJ0c
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 15, 2018
This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent. https://t.co/TNzOxhP9ux
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 15, 2018
July 24: Ryan says Trump is just trolling about revoking security clearances
July 26: Date on Trump statement revoking Brennan’s security clearance pic.twitter.com/teRIZkhw68
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 15, 2018
“I had no knowledge of it” before Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced it today that his clearance would be revoked, Brennan says on MSNBC.
A friend called him and told him what Sarah had said, he says. pic.twitter.com/HGJHr9sftG
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 15, 2018
An official familiar with the decision confirmed to NBC News that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was not informed prior to the announcement to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance. https://t.co/AXPfy5ogmm
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2018
Former CIA chiefs are not happy at all with Trump’s “outrageous” move on John Brennan: “I think it will have a chilling effect for any former CIA person” https://t.co/FUufzUjufM
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 15, 2018
“Erratic conduct and behavior” are reasons @realDonaldTrump is revoking ex @CIA director @JohnBrennan’s security clearance. Adds Brennan has conducted “frenzied commentary.”
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 15, 2018
It may seem like a petty maneuver, but this is another escalation in Trump’s authoritarian makeover of the US government. https://t.co/ZElb7DZ5w9
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 15, 2018