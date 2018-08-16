The Bob Cesca Show: RESPECT
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
RESPECT — NSFW; David ‘TRex’ Ferguson from The TRex Report podcast is here; We remember Aretha Franklin’s life and music; Trump says Aretha worked for him; Trump’s Enemies List; Trump asked Sessions to arrest Omarosa; Georgia Republicans eliminating polling places in a big African American county; Trump’s NDAs; Mel Gibson and torture porn; Huge turnout in this week’s primaries; Russians successfully interfered to help Dana Rohrbacher win; and so much more.