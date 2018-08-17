Powerful New Video From Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté + Metropole Orkest: “All the Way Home”
“All The Way Home”
Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)
What Heat (Real World Records 2018)
Bokanté’s first single “All The Way Home” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.
Listen to “All The Way Home” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it
Director - Michael League
Co-Director - Rhyan LaMarr
Editors - Ninef Sargis, Jep Jorba, Michael League
Colorist - Jep Jorba
Film Locations:
Beykoz Shoe Factory in Istanbul, Turkey.
Alvin Ailey Dance Studios in New York, NY.
La Casa de Fidi in Els Prats De Rei, Catalunya, Spain.
Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory.
Choreographers:
Hope Boykin (New York)
Ömer Ongun (Istanbul)
New York Dancers:
Hope Boykin (soloist)
Sarah Daley-Perdomo
Jamar Roberts
Martina Viadana
Shaina McGregor
Marcus Williams
Sho Miya
Istanbul Dancers:
Ömer Ongun
Zilan Kaki
Levent Soy
Betül Zenginobuz
Meltem Aravi
New York Crew:
Director of Photography - Rhyan LaMarr
Camera Operators - Zack Yan
Steadycam Operator - Sean Kujo
Istanbul Crew:
Cinematographer - Emrah Karakurum
Line Producer - Cihan Abdullahoglu
Production Coordinator - Yagiz Boylu
Production Assistant - Ali Dundar Belentepe
Focus Puller - Kerem Arica
Camera Assistant - Mert Bayazid
Gaffer - Ozkan Bagcecik
Bestboy - Orhan Gencal
Ronin Operator - Furkan Varisli
DIT - Cemre Cobanli
Catalunya Crew:
Director of Photography and Lighting - David Bretones
Camera Operator - Jep Jorba
Bokanté:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals
Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals
Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Weedie Braimah - vocals
Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals
This video is set in three different continents- North America, Europe, and Asia- and was filmed in three nations encountering very turbulent political changes. The idea is not to represent the struggles of these countries specifically, but to show the ability of the individual to create change in society. In this case, a deposed dictator sits as a citizen tells him the story of his own fall from power. Through a friend of mine who is a choreographer at the Alvin Ailey dance company in New York and the four dancers from Kardeş Türküler in Istanbul, we tried to convey this message through dance.
Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory for their generosity, and also to Fidi The Great.
————————————————-
English (Translated from Creole)
All the way home
You thought it wouldn’t be hard
You thought you were strong enough
You thought you couldn’t lose
Without lifting a finger
You thought you could do as you liked
And force the people to comply
You thought they would do as you say
But too many resisted
So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell
Now is the time for you to take your leave
Time’s up, you need to go
You thought yourself important
You thought the people would love you
They don’t want to see you here anymore
They want you to go back from where you came
All the way home
If you look deep inside your heart
You will surely find
This task wasn’t yours to handle
Your ego made you stay
Don’t lie, you must be sad at night
With all that has passed
It is not too late to leave it all
Just start walking
All the way home
You can take a motorbike
You can take a Vespa
You can take a boat
Or a Honda
You can even use your feet
If you want the time to meditate
The only thing we are asking
Is for you to go home
So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell
Now is the time for you to take your leave
Time’s up, you need to go
We say this to help you get your life back together
Leave with us what you can’t do
Don’t force it, just find your path
Get home safe
Ah
Please do whatever you need to
So that we don’t see you anymore
We saw you too much
Ah
It is not your misfortune we want
We just don’t want to see you anymore
We saw you too much