Powerful New Video From Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté + Metropole Orkest: “All the Way Home”

“All The Way Home”

Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)

What Heat (Real World Records 2018)

Bokanté’s first single “All The Way Home” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.

Listen to “All The Way Home” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it

Director - Michael League

Co-Director - Rhyan LaMarr

Editors - Ninef Sargis, Jep Jorba, Michael League

Colorist - Jep Jorba

Film Locations:

Beykoz Shoe Factory in Istanbul, Turkey.

Alvin Ailey Dance Studios in New York, NY.

La Casa de Fidi in Els Prats De Rei, Catalunya, Spain.

Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory.

Choreographers:

Hope Boykin (New York)

Ömer Ongun (Istanbul)

New York Dancers:

Hope Boykin (soloist)

Sarah Daley-Perdomo

Jamar Roberts

Martina Viadana

Shaina McGregor

Marcus Williams

Sho Miya

Istanbul Dancers:

Ömer Ongun

Zilan Kaki

Levent Soy

Betül Zenginobuz

Meltem Aravi

New York Crew:

Director of Photography - Rhyan LaMarr

Camera Operators - Zack Yan

Steadycam Operator - Sean Kujo

Istanbul Crew:

Cinematographer - Emrah Karakurum

Line Producer - Cihan Abdullahoglu

Production Coordinator - Yagiz Boylu

Production Assistant - Ali Dundar Belentepe

Focus Puller - Kerem Arica

Camera Assistant - Mert Bayazid

Gaffer - Ozkan Bagcecik

Bestboy - Orhan Gencal

Ronin Operator - Furkan Varisli

DIT - Cemre Cobanli

Catalunya Crew:

Director of Photography and Lighting - David Bretones

Camera Operator - Jep Jorba

Bokanté:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals

Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals

Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Weedie Braimah - vocals

Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals

This video is set in three different continents- North America, Europe, and Asia- and was filmed in three nations encountering very turbulent political changes. The idea is not to represent the struggles of these countries specifically, but to show the ability of the individual to create change in society. In this case, a deposed dictator sits as a citizen tells him the story of his own fall from power. Through a friend of mine who is a choreographer at the Alvin Ailey dance company in New York and the four dancers from Kardeş Türküler in Istanbul, we tried to convey this message through dance.

Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory for their generosity, and also to Fidi The Great.

English (Translated from Creole)

All the way home

You thought it wouldn’t be hard

You thought you were strong enough

You thought you couldn’t lose

Without lifting a finger

You thought you could do as you liked

And force the people to comply

You thought they would do as you say

But too many resisted

So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell

Now is the time for you to take your leave

Time’s up, you need to go

You thought yourself important

You thought the people would love you

They don’t want to see you here anymore

They want you to go back from where you came

All the way home

If you look deep inside your heart

You will surely find

This task wasn’t yours to handle

Your ego made you stay

Don’t lie, you must be sad at night

With all that has passed

It is not too late to leave it all

Just start walking

All the way home

You can take a motorbike

You can take a Vespa

You can take a boat

Or a Honda

You can even use your feet

If you want the time to meditate

The only thing we are asking

Is for you to go home

So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell

Now is the time for you to take your leave

Time’s up, you need to go

We say this to help you get your life back together

Leave with us what you can’t do

Don’t force it, just find your path

Get home safe

Ah

Please do whatever you need to

So that we don’t see you anymore

We saw you too much

Ah

It is not your misfortune we want

We just don’t want to see you anymore

We saw you too much

