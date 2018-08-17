 

Powerful New Video From Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté + Metropole Orkest: “All the Way Home”

43
Music • Views: 1,111
1

YouTube

“All The Way Home”
Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)
What Heat (Real World Records 2018)

Bokanté’s first single “All The Way Home” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.

Listen to “All The Way Home” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it

Director - Michael League
Co-Director - Rhyan LaMarr
Editors - Ninef Sargis, Jep Jorba, Michael League
Colorist - Jep Jorba

Film Locations:
Beykoz Shoe Factory in Istanbul, Turkey.
Alvin Ailey Dance Studios in New York, NY.
La Casa de Fidi in Els Prats De Rei, Catalunya, Spain.

Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory.

Choreographers:
Hope Boykin (New York)
Ömer Ongun (Istanbul)

New York Dancers:
Hope Boykin (soloist)
Sarah Daley-Perdomo
Jamar Roberts
Martina Viadana
Shaina McGregor
Marcus Williams
Sho Miya

Istanbul Dancers:
Ömer Ongun
Zilan Kaki
Levent Soy
Betül Zenginobuz
Meltem Aravi

New York Crew:
Director of Photography - Rhyan LaMarr
Camera Operators - Zack Yan
Steadycam Operator - Sean Kujo

Istanbul Crew:
Cinematographer - Emrah Karakurum
Line Producer - Cihan Abdullahoglu
Production Coordinator - Yagiz Boylu
Production Assistant - Ali Dundar Belentepe
Focus Puller - Kerem Arica
Camera Assistant - Mert Bayazid
Gaffer - Ozkan Bagcecik
Bestboy - Orhan Gencal
Ronin Operator - Furkan Varisli
DIT - Cemre Cobanli

Catalunya Crew:
Director of Photography and Lighting - David Bretones
Camera Operator - Jep Jorba

Bokanté:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals
Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals
Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Weedie Braimah - vocals
Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals

This video is set in three different continents- North America, Europe, and Asia- and was filmed in three nations encountering very turbulent political changes. The idea is not to represent the struggles of these countries specifically, but to show the ability of the individual to create change in society. In this case, a deposed dictator sits as a citizen tells him the story of his own fall from power. Through a friend of mine who is a choreographer at the Alvin Ailey dance company in New York and the four dancers from Kardeş Türküler in Istanbul, we tried to convey this message through dance.

Special thanks to Buse Yildirim, Pelin Opcin, and everyone at the Beykoz Shoe Factory for their generosity, and also to Fidi The Great.

————————————————-

English (Translated from Creole)

All the way home

You thought it wouldn’t be hard
You thought you were strong enough
You thought you couldn’t lose
Without lifting a finger

You thought you could do as you liked
And force the people to comply
You thought they would do as you say
But too many resisted

So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell
Now is the time for you to take your leave
Time’s up, you need to go

You thought yourself important
You thought the people would love you
They don’t want to see you here anymore
They want you to go back from where you came

All the way home

If you look deep inside your heart
You will surely find
This task wasn’t yours to handle
Your ego made you stay

Don’t lie, you must be sad at night
With all that has passed
It is not too late to leave it all
Just start walking

All the way home

You can take a motorbike
You can take a Vespa
You can take a boat
Or a Honda
You can even use your feet
If you want the time to meditate
The only thing we are asking
Is for you to go home

So now you’re shamed, you lost, you fell
Now is the time for you to take your leave
Time’s up, you need to go

We say this to help you get your life back together
Leave with us what you can’t do
Don’t force it, just find your path
Get home safe

Ah
Please do whatever you need to
So that we don’t see you anymore
We saw you too much
Ah
It is not your misfortune we want
We just don’t want to see you anymore
We saw you too much

bokante.com
realworldrecords.com
groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Calexico - End of the World With You (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Calexico performing "End Of The World With You" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded June 19, 2018. Host: MorganAudio Engineers: Martin H. Gonzalez & Julian MartlewCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann ...
Thanos
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 145 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
LSD - Thunderclouds (Official Audio) Ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Thunderclouds (Official Audio) Stream "Thunderclouds" now: smarturl.itSpotify: smarturl.itiTunes: smarturl.itApple Music: smarturl.itAmazon Music: smarturl.it Learn more about LSD and sign up for the official mailing list: droppinglsd.com Lyrics: All I need is oneOne ...
Thanos
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 193 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Half•alive - Still Feel. [Music VIDEO] half•alive’s music video for ‘still feel.’ Save on Spotify : spoti.fi Apple Music : apple.coSoundcloud : SoundCloud find half•alive on… Instagram: instagr.amTwitter: @halfalivecoSpotify: spoti.fiSoundcloud: SoundCloudSite: halfalive.co Directed / Edited / Colored by : Josh TaylorDirector of Photography : Ryan ...
Thanos
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 204 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bands and Artists I LoveSuperorganism. Your text to link...
The Artist Formerly Known as Irenicum
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 176 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dave Grohl - Play (Official Video) PLAY more at play.roswellfilms.com Pre-order limited edition vinyl bundles and stream the song: smarturl.it “PLAY” by Dave Grohl celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing and mastering a musical instrument. Part one opens with narrated ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Seshen - Distant Heart (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents The Seshen performing "Distant Heart" live at The Little London Plane during Upstream Music Fest. Recorded June 1, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Justin WilmoreDirector: Scott HolpainenEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgtheseshen.comupstreammusicfest.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 858 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Retrograde PresidentProfit at any cost. American dream. President Trump. Blind destruction. BBC News: The Trump administration has overturned bans on the use of pesticides linked to declining bee populations and the cultivation of genetically modified crops in US national wildlife refuges. ...
Dom
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 677 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
David Crosby and Jason Isbell ‘Ohio’----Newport
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,013 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Activist Publishes 11,000 Private DMs Between Wikileaks and Its Supporters The DMs concern a particular group chat between the official Wikileaks account and several supporters. In the chat—dubbed “Wikileaks +10” due to number of participants—Wikileaks would coordinate smear campaigns against the group’s rivals, including journalists, according to the DMs. ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,542 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Capital Cities - Levitate (Visualizer)Music video by Capital Cities performing Levitate. © 2018 Lazy Hooks, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,446 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs