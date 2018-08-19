 

Sunday Massive Shred: Andy Timmons Live: “Super 70s”

263
Music
3

YouTube

Andy Timmons lit the 2017 Dallas International Guitar Show on fire!

Andy Timmons has captivated fans for nearly 3 decades, beginning with his work with the band Danger Danger. Since then he has released a long list of solo records, performed on two records with Kip Winger, a handful with Simon Phillips, as well as a couple with Ted Pearce. He also recorded a version of the Duke Nukem theme song “Grabbag” for the 2011 release of Duke Nukem Forever. Enjoy this performance from the 2017 Dallas International Guitar Festival!

Andy Timmons (Guitar), Mike Daane (Bass), Rob Avsharian (drums)

Little Green Footballs