Trump’s Former Mouthpiece, Michael Cohen, Has Made a Plea Deal Over Hush Money Payments to Trump’s Women

Just look at that headline, will you? Cohen has reportedly made a deal to plead guilty to charges related to his role in paying hush money to (some of) the women our so-called president had affairs with. The deal includes jail time and a substantial fine.

There’s no doubt whatsoever that this administration will go down as the most corrupt, criminal presidency in US history.

PLEADED GUILTY:-Trump’s lawyer-Trump’s national security adviser-Trump’s deputy campaign manager-Trump’s foreign policy adviserAWAITING VERDICT:-Trump’s campaign chairmanINDICTED: -Trump transition team Congress liaisonCHARGED/DROPPED:-Trump’s 1st campaign manager — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 21, 2018

Do we even need to mention that Donald Trump lied and dissembled repeatedly when Cohen was first arrested, trying to argue that it had nothing to do with him?

Trump has tried to argue that Cohen’s legal troubles have nothing to do with him. Here’s what he said on Fox in April: pic.twitter.com/RNAg6ruB2F — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 21, 2018