Michael Cohen’s Plea Deal Directly Implicates Trump in a Criminal Conspiracy
This is huge. Michael Cohen, as part of his plea deal, stated that he deliberately violated campaign finance law at the direction of the candidate, for the purpose of influencing the election. He doesn’t name Trump specifically, but there’s no doubt who he’s referring to.
It’s YUGE. Tremendous.
hooboy*COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE*COHEN SAYS HE ACTED FOR PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING ELECTION*COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 21, 2018