The Bob Cesca Show: Five Bees for a Quarter
Humor • Views: 1,927
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Five Bees For A Quarter — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Manafort jury seems close to a verdict; The eccentricities of Judge TS Ellis; Michael Cohen enters a plea deal with prosecutors; Trump using security clearances as his latest obstruction weapon; Trump the game show host; McGahn cooperating with Mueller; Kavanaugh and perjury; Corrections from our Aretha episode; Christopher Steele wins libel case; and so much more.