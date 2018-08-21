Video: Jim Jefferies Sits Down With QAnon Conspiracy Theorists. You’ll Probably Believe What Happens Next.

YouTube

Jim gathers a group of QAnon conspiracy theorists to find out just how outlandish their beliefs are.

Subscribe to Comedy Central: youtube.com

Watch more Comedy Central: youtube.com

Follow The Jim Jefferies Show:

Twitter: @jefferiesshow

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Watch full episodes of The Jim Jefferies Show: cc.com

Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: @ComedyCentral

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

About The Jim Jefferies Show:

The Jim Jefferies Show is here to shake up the humdrum formula of the political late-night show. Jim tackles the news of the day with no-bulls**t candor, piercing insight and a uniquely Aussie viewpoint.

The Jim Jefferies Show airs Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central.