In Which Donald Trump Confesses to a Criminal Conspiracy on Fox News

This is the kind of stuff that gives Donald Trump’s attorneys migraine headaches, as he admits openly that he conspired with Michael Cohen to conceal hush money payments during his presidential campaign to the women he was sleeping with.

EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018

Remember that Trump originally denied knowing anything at all about these payments.

But to the point of his current lies, the fact that he made the payments himself and they didn’t go through his campaign is the crime. The payments should have been disclosed on his FEC forms, but instead Trump and Cohen conspired to hide them, and cooked up a phony invoice scheme to reimburse Cohen.

But I’m sure Robert Mueller appreciates it when Trump goes on Fox News and stupidly admits to criminal behavior.