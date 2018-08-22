An Amazing Band You Probably Haven’t Heard Of: Progger: “Morning Star”

YouTube

“Morning Star” is the fifth video single from “Dystopia,” the new album from Progger available

on March 9, 2018 through Ropeadope Records and available here:

proggermusic.bandcamp.com

fanlink.to

“Morning Star” was written by Brian Donohoe and features the following stellar musicians:

Steve Anthony Belvilus (drums)

Bryan Ladd (electric bass)

Daniel Muniz (guitar)

Carter Arrington (guitar, solo)

Isamu McGregor (keyboards)

Paul Deemer (trombone)

Brian Donohoe (saxophone, keyboards)

Recorded by Diko Shoturma and Nic Hard at Atlantic Sound Studios, Brooklyn, NY. Mixed by Matt Meli at Orb Studios, Austin, TX. Mastered by Sam Minaie at Birdfood Studios, Queens, NY. Videography by Jonathan Schwolsky/EggSalad Productions. The music was produced and the video was edited by Brian Donohoe.