This Amazing Track by Progger Is a Journey: “Oba-Bow”

“Oba-Bow” is the second video single from “Dystopia,” the new

video single from Progger available on March 9 through Ropeadope Records and available here:

proggermusic.bandcamp.com

fanlink.to

“Oba-Bow” was written by Matthew Muehling and features the following stellar musicians:

Daniel Watson (drums)

Nicholas Clark (electric bass)

Matthew Muehling (guitar)

Carter Arrington (guitar)

Isamu McGregor (keyboards)

Paul Deemer (trombone, end solo)

Brian Donohoe (saxophone, keyboards, middle solo)

Recorded by Diko Shoturma and Nic Hard at Atlantic Sound Studios, Brooklyn, NY. Mixed by Matt Meli at Orb Studios, Austin, TX. Mastered by Sam Minaie at Birdfood Studios, Queens, NY. Videography by Jonathan Schwolsky/EggSalad Productions. The music was produced and the video was edited by Brian Donohoe.