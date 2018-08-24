The Bob Cesca Show: We Got Him
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
We Got Him — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Trump confesses to felony hush money payments; One juror was the holdout in the Manafort verdict; Republicans warn Trump against pardoning Manafort; Michael Cohen could implicate Trump and Don Junior in collusion; Nation Enquirer publisher Pecker cooperating with SDNY; Trump wants to ban flippers; Trump’s bizarre ‘gestate’ rant; Lindsey Graham says Trump will fire Sessions; and so much more.