Facebook Finally Ejects Holocaust Denying Far Right Troll Chuck C. Johnson - UPDATE: Nope, He’s Back Again
After more than 10 30-day suspensions (we’re not sure of the exact number because we stopped keeping track), today it looks like Facebook has finally shut down vile Holocaust-denying white supremacist Chuck C. Johnson’s page.
For the past 24 hours, if you went to the address of what used to be his page, you saw this:
UPDATE at 8/26/18 12:23:49 pm by Charles Johnson
Unfortunately, within minutes of posting this article, I went back to the page and it’s been restored. We apologize for the false alarm, folks. But it’s long past time for Facebook to do the right thing.
UPDATE at 8/26/18 12:40:15 pm by Charles Johnson
However…