Trump Raises Flags From Half-Mast, Refuses to Say a Single Word Honoring John McCain - UPDATE: And Now He Lowered the Flag Again
Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018
.@jonkarl: “Mr. President, do you have any thoughts on John McCain? Do you have any thoughts at all about John McCain? Do you believe John McCain was a hero, sir? Nothing at all about John McCain? OK.” pic.twitter.com/82x4QP2Gbp
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 27, 2018
One more. This time, in the Cabinet Room, I asked the president to respond to the American Legion calling for a McCain proclamation and the lowering of the White House flags. No answer. “Why won’t you say anything about John McCain?” No answer. pic.twitter.com/D3INQB2ujS
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2018
#breaking Without explanation, and following heavy criticism, White House once again lowers flag honoring @SenJohnMcCain. pic.twitter.com/VXnsJz9CED
— David Muir (@DavidMuir) August 27, 2018
JUST IN: Pres. Trump: “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.” https://t.co/ujLTbivx9J pic.twitter.com/VP727jA0xM
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 27, 2018