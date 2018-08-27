Stunning a Cappella Version of Snarky Puppy’s “Shofukan,” Adapted for Six Voices

YouTube

Thank you so much for watching this video!

Song: “Shofukan” (Originally performed by Snarky Puppy, Released through Ropeadope Records)

Soprano: India Carney

Alto: Erin Bentlage

Tenor: Nathan Heldman

Baritone: Ben McLain

Bass: Tracy Robertson

Vocal Percussion: Charlie Arthur

Arrangement: Charlie Arthur

Video Produced by: Danny Olefsky

This is the first of an, admittedly, slow, but developing series of vocal adaptations of songs that make me feel a certain way enough to warrant their reimagining. I couldn’t have been more humbled by the sheer talent of everyone that I worked with on this project. Thanks to the collaborative drive, passion, and expertise of everyone involved, this chart was brought to life far beyond what I imagined possible. I can’t wait to start producing more.

Special thanks to:

Ben Bram

Hannah Lewis

Paula Lewis

Lily Lester

Danny Olefsky

Again, thank you so much for watching!