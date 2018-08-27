Stunning a Cappella Version of Snarky Puppy’s “Shofukan,” Adapted for Six Voices
Song: “Shofukan” (Originally performed by Snarky Puppy, Released through Ropeadope Records)
Soprano: India Carney
Alto: Erin Bentlage
Tenor: Nathan Heldman
Baritone: Ben McLain
Bass: Tracy Robertson
Vocal Percussion: Charlie Arthur
Arrangement: Charlie Arthur
Video Produced by: Danny Olefsky
This is the first of an, admittedly, slow, but developing series of vocal adaptations of songs that make me feel a certain way enough to warrant their reimagining. I couldn’t have been more humbled by the sheer talent of everyone that I worked with on this project. Thanks to the collaborative drive, passion, and expertise of everyone involved, this chart was brought to life far beyond what I imagined possible. I can’t wait to start producing more.
Special thanks to:
Ben Bram
Hannah Lewis
Paula Lewis
Lily Lester
Danny Olefsky
