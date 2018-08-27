A Wacky New Video by Kurt Vile: “Loading Zones”
‘Loading Zones’ is the new single by Kurt Vile, out now on Matador Records. Listen & buy it here: mat-r.co
Produced by All Ages Productions
Kurt Vile - Himself
Matt Korvette - Parking Cop 1
Kevin Corrigan - Parking Cop 2
Drew Saracco - Director
Ryan Scott - D.O.P.
Laris Kreslins - Producer
James Doolittle - Producer
Betsy Oliphant Ross - Associate Producer
Shannon Sun-Higginson - Associate Producer
Matthew Allen - P.A.
Mike Toland - 1st Assistant Camera
Darby Irrgang - 2nd Assistant Camera
John Cain Carney - Camera P.A.
Conor O’Mara - Key Grip
Dan White - Grip
Mike Fares - Grip
Hai Nguyen - Grip
Matthew Brand - P.A.
The Sarge - Klassic Karz
Seth Ricart - Colorist