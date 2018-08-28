Now Trump Is Threatening to Force Google to Prioritize Right Wing Media

It just never stops with the self-obsessed con man occupying the Oval Office. Now he’s promoting a completely false (of course, when is it not?) conspiracy theory that Google is somehow suppressing his sycophantic right wing media in search results. It’s so stupid and dishonest it makes my brain hurt.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

President Trump: “I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook they’re really treading on very very troubled territory. And they have to be careful. It’s not fair to large portions of the population” pic.twitter.com/yK8Vg1iBJB — CSPAN (@cspan) August 28, 2018

And because he’s the president, God help us, Google actually felt compelled to respond.

Breaking: Google statement in response to Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/QqMuxQ7gkj — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 28, 2018

Of course, there’s an insidious reason why the Con Man in Chief is pushing this idiotic fake outrage, as Greg Sargent describes: