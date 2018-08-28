The Bob Cesca Show: Trump’s Funeral
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trump’s Funeral — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump attacks Google for liberal bias; The same old Republican trick; Both Sides; Whiny Trump refuses to acknowledge McCain’s death; Too little too late; Who’s the next indictment; Roger Stone is poisonous; Buzz reads a telling passage from Dickens’ A Christmas Carol; Pastor John Kilpatrick says Trump is being attacked by witchcraft; Pastor Jeffress and optional Christianity; Great news about gerrymandering in North Carolina; and so much more.