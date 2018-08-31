New WP/ABC News Poll: Trump’s Disapproval Rating Hits a Dismal 60%, as 63% of Americans Support Mueller Investigation

Trump will start ranting about “fake news” again, but I feel like we should mark this day somehow — because this is the day Donald Trump’s disapproval rating hit a dismal 60%.

And that’s not the only bad news for President Babyfingers in this new Washington Post-ABC News poll. It also found that 49% of Americans think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, and 63% support Robert Mueller’s investigation.

And in other news, a Paul Manafort associate who pleaded guilty to a lobbying crime admitted he helped foreign donors give money to Trump’s Inaugural Committee.