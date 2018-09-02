 

Astounding Solo Acoustic Guitar by Alexandr Misko: “Wind of Change” (Scorpions)

You can buy this arrangement on iTunes or any other digital music store!
itunes.apple.com

NEW ALBUM “BEYOND THE BOX” including “Careless Whisper” and “Billie Jean” covers is available in every digital store!
iTunes(US):
itunes.apple.com
iTunes(RU):
itunes.apple.com
GooglePlay(US, RU):
play.google.com
Amazon(US):
amazon.com

Tuning:
There are millions of different tunings in the song, but the initial one should be C#EBEG#B

My Facebook Music Page: facebook.com
Моя группа в ВК: vk.com
Instagram: instagram.com

1) Baton Rouge Alexandr Misko Signature Model
batonrougeguitars.com

2) Ernie Ball Aluminum Bronze 13-56
ernieball.com

3) K&K Trinity Pro; K&K Double Helix Soundhole Pickup; K&K Big Shot/Big Twin
kksound.com

4) G7th Capos
g7th.com

5) ToneWood Amp
tonewoodamp.com

6) Klotz Cables
klotz-ais.com

