 

In Which Donald Trump Attacks Jeff Sessions for Indicting Two Republicans Before Mid-Term Elections

I keep going back and reading this tweet again, because it really does seem like another big step toward the MAGAuthoritarian hellscape we seem powerless to avert. Here we see the president of the US attacking his own Attorney General because he didn’t cover up Republican crimes to help them get elected.

This is what he’s ranting about:

While the Hunter indictments stem from the “Obama era,” Chris Collins was indicted for insider trading that happened in 2017. Solidly in Trump’s administration, not Obama’s.

But apart from the usual Trumpian distortions of fact, the attitude behind this tweet is the really disturbing part, revealing once again that the guy in charge of the US does not understand (or worse, consciously rejects) the concept of “rule of law,” but rather expects the Department of Justice to be loyal only to him, to do his bidding and protect him.

This isn’t partisan; he’s upset because on some level, he understands that if Republicans lose control of the House in November he’s very likely to be in YUGE trouble. It’s always about Donald.

