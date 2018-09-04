The Bob Cesca Show: Crazytown
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Crazytown — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Brett Kavanaugh hearings are off to a chaotic start; Trump and the Senate Republicans are hiding Kavanaugh’s record; An agent of the Kremlin has nominated a SCOTUS justice for life; Chuck Grassley is Pete Puma; The rules and traditions; We read the EXPLOSIVE article detailing some of revelations in Bob Woodward’s new book; Trump regretted criticizing Nazis; Kelly thinks the White House is Crazytown; Trump called Sessions ‘retarded’; Staffers desperately trying to stop Trump from going nuts; Trump wanted to assassinate Assad; and so much more.